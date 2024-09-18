Man Arrested for Extortion in Tamil Nadu

A 24-year-old man wanted in an extortion case by Antop Hill police here has been arrested from Tamil Nadu, an official said on Wednesday.

Hritik Raja Devendra was apprehended by a team of Antop Hill police station with the help of local police at Selam two days ago, said an official. Devendra has at least 17 criminal cases registered against him since 2017.

A local shop owner had alleged that Devendra demanded money from him on July 3 and threatened to kill him if he did not pay, the official said.

Further probe was on, he added.

