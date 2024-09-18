AP Cabinet Approves New Excise Policy, BC Reservation, AI University

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, passed several significant resolutions on Wednesday, including a new excise policy and 33 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in legislative bodies.

Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy highlighted that the new excise policy, which will be implemented from October 1, aims to streamline liquor sales through a private retail system. Remarkably, 10 percent of the 3,736 outlets will be allocated to the toddy-tappers community.

The cabinet also vowed to ensure the availability of quality liquor at reasonable prices and transparent retail outlet licensing.

Among other major decisions, the cabinet sanctioned the establishment of a new Artificial Intelligence university and a skilling academy. The session also finalized the renaming of Bhogapuram Airport to Alluri Seetharamaraju International Airport and set a new title for the Vikasitha Andhra 2047 vision document, now called Swarnandhra Vision Document, scheduled for release on November 1.

Additionally, the cabinet authorized the continuation of the current agency for constructing the Polavaram Project's new diaphragm wall, emphasizing transparent methods through a new bidding process.

(With inputs from agencies.)