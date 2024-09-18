Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Questions Misleading Reports on Illegal Immigrants

The Jharkhand High Court criticized deputy commissioners of Santhal Pargana for providing incorrect information regarding the absence of illegal immigrants. The court's observation came after a contradictory affidavit from the Centre affirmed the presence of immigrants from Bangladesh. The court suggested forming a high-powered committee to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:41 IST
Jharkhand High Court Questions Misleading Reports on Illegal Immigrants
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday censured the deputy commissioners of Santhal Pargana for submitting misleading information about the absence of illegal immigrants in the region.

The bench, led by acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai, was addressing a public interest litigation concerning illegal immigration from Bangladesh. Their statements were disproven by an affidavit from the Centre, which confirmed the presence of such immigrants.

During the proceedings, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta proposed that a high-powered committee be formed, comprising officers from both the Centre and the state, to tackle illegal immigration. The case is set for further hearing on September 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024