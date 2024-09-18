Jharkhand High Court Questions Misleading Reports on Illegal Immigrants

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday censured the deputy commissioners of Santhal Pargana for submitting misleading information about the absence of illegal immigrants in the region.

The bench, led by acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai, was addressing a public interest litigation concerning illegal immigration from Bangladesh. Their statements were disproven by an affidavit from the Centre, which confirmed the presence of such immigrants.

During the proceedings, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta proposed that a high-powered committee be formed, comprising officers from both the Centre and the state, to tackle illegal immigration. The case is set for further hearing on September 20.

