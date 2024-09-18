Security Guard Arrested for Gruesome Murder of Colleague in Thane
Prasad Kadam, a 21-year-old security guard, was arrested for allegedly beheading his senior colleague, Somnath Debnath, at a Thane city commercial complex. Kadam, who had a psychiatric history, had a long-standing feud with Debnath over an unpaid loan of Rs 8,000. Further investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old security guard has been arrested for allegedly beheading a senior colleague at his workplace, police reported on Wednesday. The suspect, Prasad Kadam, was apprehended in Sangli on Tuesday following the murder on Monday night at a commercial complex in Thane city, where he was employed.
According to investigators, Kadam had a history of psychiatric illness but failed to adhere to prescribed medication. Senior Inspector Vikas Ghodke of the Thane police's crime branch confirmed that there was a long-standing feud between Kadam and the victim, Somnath Debnath, a security supervisor at the same complex.
The dispute escalated over a loan of Rs 8,000 that Kadam had lent to Debnath, triggering the confrontation. Officials noted that Kadam was an avid viewer of crime-based TV series, which might have influenced the brutal manner of the murder. The investigation is ongoing.
