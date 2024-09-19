Left Menu

Escalating Land Dispute Claims Indigenous Life in Brazil

A man from the Guarani community was shot dead in Brazil amid an escalating land dispute in Mato Grosso do Sul. The incident follows a violent August confrontation. Funai, the indigenous protection agency, is seeking legal action. The debate on limiting Indigenous land claims intensifies in Brazil.

In Brazil, a member of the Guarani community was fatally shot on Wednesday morning amid intensifying land disputes in Mato Grosso do Sul, according to a governmental agency for Indigenous communities.

The confrontation follows violence in early August when armed men, backed by farmers, attacked Indigenous individuals reclaiming their land, injuring 11. The latest victim was shot in the head, according to Funai, the indigenous affairs agency. The disputed area, Nhanderu Marangatu Indigenous Land, has been recognized as Indigenous territory and spans some 9,000 hectares.

Funai has urged the federal prosecutor's office to take all applicable legal measures and met with the overseeing judge. 'We are committed to ensuring that this violence ceases immediately and those responsible are rigorously punished,' Funai stated. They are preparing new legal action to secure community protection.

Farmers aim to clear land for soybeans and beef, as Brazil's agricultural frontier pushes toward the Amazon. Rising land disputes spark ongoing debates in the conservative Congress, supported by a farm lobby, over limiting Indigenous land claims. Proposed legislation seeks to restrict claims made post-1988, despite Supreme Court opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

