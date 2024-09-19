Blaze Erupts Over Land Dispute in Bihar's Nawada District

In a shocking incident, twenty-one houses were set ablaze in Bihar's Nawada district, police reported.

Initial investigations indicate that the conflict over land may be the root cause of Wednesday evening's events in Manjhi Tola, located in the Mufassil police station area. Thankfully, no casualties were recorded, authorities confirmed.

Law enforcement detained ten individuals and are vigorously pursuing remaining suspects. Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman made a statement, mentioning the deployment of additional officers to ensure peace. The case remains open with further investigations pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)