Blaze Erupts Over Land Dispute in Bihar's Nawada District

Twenty-one houses were set on fire in Bihar's Nawada district due to a land dispute. The incident occurred in Manjhi Tola, with no injuries reported. Police have detained ten people and are searching for other suspects. A thorough investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nawada | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:04 IST
In a shocking incident, twenty-one houses were set ablaze in Bihar's Nawada district, police reported.

Initial investigations indicate that the conflict over land may be the root cause of Wednesday evening's events in Manjhi Tola, located in the Mufassil police station area. Thankfully, no casualties were recorded, authorities confirmed.

Law enforcement detained ten individuals and are vigorously pursuing remaining suspects. Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman made a statement, mentioning the deployment of additional officers to ensure peace. The case remains open with further investigations pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

