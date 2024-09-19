Provocative Statements Lead to FIRs Against BJP Leaders Shobha Karandlaje and R Ashoka
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka face legal action for alleged provocative statements after clashes during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Nagamangala. Two FIRs were filed based on a police complaint. Allegations include inciting violence and causing a law and order collapse in Karnataka.
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka are facing legal trouble for allegedly making provocative statements in response to clashes between two groups during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Nagamangala, Karnataka. Police confirmed the registration of cases on Thursday.
Two separate FIRs have been filed against the BJP leaders following a complaint by a 45-year-old police officer at the Nagamangala town police station in Mandya district, the authorities reported. The complaints were lodged under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Karandlaje, in a social media post on September 13, accused local authorities and the state government of protecting anti-national elements involved in the incident. Meanwhile, Ashoka also claimed that banned organizations and miscreants shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans instigated the riots. The clashes led to vandalism and arson in Nagamangala, prompting police to use mild force to restore order.
