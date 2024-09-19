Turkey's Strategic Shift: Joining BRICS Amid Tensions with the West

Boston University Boston, Sep 19 (The Conversation) — Turkey tends to march to its own drum in international affairs.

In a United Nations vote on December 14, 2022, the General Assembly approved a resolution for a New International Economic Order. Of the 123 member states voting in favor, only Turkey abstained, reflecting its unique foreign policy stance straddling Europe, Asia, East, and West.

Turkey's formal application in September 2024 to join the BRICS Plus group—an alliance challenging Western-dominated governance—marks the first time a NATO member seeks BRICS membership. This comes as BRICS, chaired this year by Russia, expands beyond its original member countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The United States, though initially hesitant, has accommodated Turkey's move, highlighting Ankara’s shifting focus towards East and West balance. This decision is no sudden whim; as early as 2018, Turkey considered BRICS membership, recognizing the EU's reluctance to fully embrace it despite NATO ties and trade agreements.

With over 85 million people, Turkey’s EU membership would surpass Germany's population, influencing EU governance significantly. Yet, anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim sentiments within Europe present barriers to Turkey’s EU aspirations.

Facing Western resistance in defense and industry, and setbacks like the US blocking the F-35 fighter jets over Turkey's 2019 acquisition of Russian S-400 systems, Ankara seeks broader avenues for growth. The current global order, particularly the UN Security Council’s composition, remains a sore point for President Erdogan.

Aligning with BRICS could enhance Turkey’s diplomatic leverage and economic prospects. Erdogan's vision sees strengthened ties with both East and West as paramount for Turkey’s prosperity.

BRICS Plus now spans nine members, with recent additions like Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and UAE. Representing substantial global population, GDP, and exports, BRICS offers Turkey a lucrative and strategic partnership.

Turkey aims to use BRICS' economic complementarities, leveraging its geographic stance as a central hub between key global markets. This diplomatic bridge could potentiate Turkey’s role in international affairs.

Kishore Mahbubani's views on the Asian century reflect wider global shifts, symbolized by a NATO member's entry into BRICS—a landmark in Turkey's geopolitical journey. (The Conversation)

