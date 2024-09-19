Left Menu

Legal Battle Over UPSC Fraud Allegations Intensifies: Court Seeks Reply from Accused

The Delhi High Court has asked Puja Khedkar to respond to allegations by the UPSC that she committed perjury in relation to her anticipatory bail plea. Khedkar, a former IAS probationer, has been accused of cheating and deceit to obtain OBC and disability quota benefits. She denies all charges.

Puja Khedkar
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi High Court has called for a response from Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer, on allegations by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) that she committed perjury while seeking anticipatory bail.

Justice Subramaniam Prasad instructed Khedkar to submit her reply to the UPSC's application, and scheduled a hearing for September 26. Khedkar faces accusations of fraudulently obtaining benefits for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quotas in the civil services exam, allegations she firmly denies.

The UPSC, represented by lawyer Vardhman Kaushik, argued that Khedkar provided false statements about her biometrics being collected during personality tests. The commission is seeking an inquiry and appropriate proceedings against her. Both the UPSC and Delhi Police have opposed her pre-arrest bail, citing the need for a comprehensive fraud investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

