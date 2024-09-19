Hong Kong Man Sentenced Under National Security Law for Sedition via T-Shirt Slogan

A Hong Kong resident was sentenced on Thursday to 14 months in prison under the city's new national security law for wearing a T-shirt bearing a popular protest slogan.

Chief Magistrate Victor So delivered the sentence to Chu Kai-pong, 27, under stringent sentencing laws enacted by the local legislature in March. 'If the law does not intervene early and allows individual sedition to occur, it will eventually lead to chaos in the society again,' So stated in his written judgment.

Chu pleaded guilty to wearing the T-shirt with the slogan 'Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,' a phrase from the 2019 pro-democracy protests, deemed capable of inciting secession. Arrested on June 12, Chu was also wearing a yellow mask with 'FDNOL,' another notable protest slogan. Despite arguments from his lawyer that no one was incited during the 25 minutes Chu wore the T-shirt, the court emphasized the symbolic significance of the date and actions. Beijing enacted the law in 2020 to quell protests, with new amendments increasing the penalties for sedition.

(With inputs from agencies.)