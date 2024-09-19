Left Menu

Hong Kong Man Sentenced Under National Security Law for Sedition via T-Shirt Slogan

A Hong Kong man, Chu Kai-pong, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison under the new national security law for wearing a T-shirt with a protest slogan. The law imposes tougher penalties for sedition, deemed necessary to maintain stability but criticized by some for curbing dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:37 IST
Hong Kong Man Sentenced Under National Security Law for Sedition via T-Shirt Slogan
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A Hong Kong resident was sentenced on Thursday to 14 months in prison under the city's new national security law for wearing a T-shirt bearing a popular protest slogan.

Chief Magistrate Victor So delivered the sentence to Chu Kai-pong, 27, under stringent sentencing laws enacted by the local legislature in March. 'If the law does not intervene early and allows individual sedition to occur, it will eventually lead to chaos in the society again,' So stated in his written judgment.

Chu pleaded guilty to wearing the T-shirt with the slogan 'Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,' a phrase from the 2019 pro-democracy protests, deemed capable of inciting secession. Arrested on June 12, Chu was also wearing a yellow mask with 'FDNOL,' another notable protest slogan. Despite arguments from his lawyer that no one was incited during the 25 minutes Chu wore the T-shirt, the court emphasized the symbolic significance of the date and actions. Beijing enacted the law in 2020 to quell protests, with new amendments increasing the penalties for sedition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024