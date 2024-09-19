Madras High Court Orders Swift Issuance of Identity Cards for Kalvarayan Hills Residents

The Madras High Court has mandated that government officials expedite the processing of identity cards for the residents of Kalvarayan hills in Kallakurichi district. This directive demands the swift issuance of ration cards, Aadhar Cards, and Voters ID.

A division bench consisting of Justices S M Subramaniam and N Mala issued this order while passing interim directives on the matter initiated by the court. The compliance report is expected within four weeks. The government lawyer mentioned that funds for road projects in the village have not yet been allocated, which hampers the residents' access to basic necessities.

The bench highlighted that authorities must facilitate road construction to ensure access to medical, educational, and other essential services. Emphasizing the residents' hardships, the Chief Secretary has been tasked with prioritizing the provision of these basic needs. The case will be reviewed again on September 20.

