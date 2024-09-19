China's Aircraft Carrier Conducts Routine Training Amid Japanese Accusations
China's defence ministry stated that its aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, carried out routine training in the western Pacific. This follows Japan's accusations of China entering its contiguous waters. The ministry maintains that the exercise was in line with international laws and practices, urging other parties not to over-interpret the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:37 IST
- Country:
- China
China's defence ministry announced on Thursday that its aircraft carrier Liaoning conducted routine training in the western Pacific waters. This comes after Japan accused China of entering its contiguous waters for the first time.
The defence ministry clarified that the training exercise adhered to relevant international laws and practices. It added that there is no need for relevant parties to over-interpret the situation.
The ministry's statement aims to mitigate concerns and emphasize that the activity was standard practice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement