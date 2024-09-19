China's Aircraft Carrier Conducts Routine Training Amid Japanese Accusations

China's defence ministry announced on Thursday that its aircraft carrier Liaoning conducted routine training in the western Pacific waters. This comes after Japan accused China of entering its contiguous waters for the first time.

The defence ministry clarified that the training exercise adhered to relevant international laws and practices. It added that there is no need for relevant parties to over-interpret the situation.

The ministry's statement aims to mitigate concerns and emphasize that the activity was standard practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)