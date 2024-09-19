Left Menu

Ministry Probes Unsafe Work Environment After CA’s Tragic Demise

The Ministry of Labour & Employment is investigating allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment following the tragic death of 26-year-old CA Anna Sebastian Perayil, who worked at EY Global's member firm S R Batliboi in Pune. The union minister confirmed the investigation and EY pledged to enhance employee well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has launched an investigation into allegations of an 'unsafe and exploitative work environment' at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, following the tragic death of Anna Sebastian Perayil. The 26-year-old chartered accountant is believed to have succumbed to extreme work pressure.

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje confirmed the investigation, stating, 'We are committed to ensuring justice & LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint.' EY expressed deep sadness over the untimely passing of Perayil and is in communication with her family, providing assistance.

Perayil had joined the firm in March 2024 and worked in its Pune office for four months. Her mother recently wrote to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, flagging concerns about the 'glorification' of overwork. EY has pledged to continually improve workplace conditions and prioritize employee well-being.

