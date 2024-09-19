Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP: Calls for STF Involvement in Man-Animal Conflicts

Akhilesh Yadav, president of Samajwadi Party, criticized the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for its inability to handle man-animal conflicts. Yadav suggested involving the Special Task Force to manage the issue and emphasized the need for protecting animal habitats. He demanded compensation for families affected by recent wolf attacks.

Updated: 19-09-2024 16:49 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday criticized the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for its failure to handle man-animal conflicts in the state and proposed involving the Special Task Force (STF).

Yadav highlighted the increasing incidents of road accidents due to stray cattle and fatal attacks by wild animals such as leopards, tigers, jackals, and wolves. He accused the government of being indifferent to these pressing issues while speaking at a press conference held at the SP headquarters.

Further, he pointed out that the STF, which recently gained attention due to an encounter, should be tasked with resolving the stray animal problem without harming the animals. Yadav stressed the need to protect natural habitats and questioned the accountability of nodal officers and the utilization of funds allocated for managing stray animals. He also demanded ex-gratia payments for families affected by recent wolf attacks in Bahraich and assured all possible help from his party.

