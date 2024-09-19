SA and Germany Renew Urban Development Partnership with New Declaration of Intent

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) of South Africa, Velenkosini Hlabisa, and Germany’s Federal Minister of Building, Klara Geywitz, have renewed their nations' decade-long partnership by signing a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) to strengthen cooperation in urban development. The signing took place on the sidelines of the 17th Federal Congress on National Urban Development Policy in Heidelberg, Germany, on Tuesday.

The JDI renews the original 2013 agreement, committing both countries to continue collaborating on integrated urban development. Key themes include enhancing collaboration across all administrative levels and boosting public participation in urban planning.

“This partnership, which has flourished for over a decade, continues to enrich both our nations. By sharing expertise, we address the needs of our cities and set a global standard for inclusive and sustainable growth,” said Minister Hlabisa, emphasizing the significance of the renewed cooperation.

Minister Geywitz echoed these sentiments, noting the mutual benefits of the ongoing exchange. "Our collaboration gives us valuable insights into administrative action and planning practices in South Africa, which help us a lot in our work," she said.

Since 2016, the partnership has expanded to include inter-municipal learning networks involving cities from both countries. Participating cities such as KwaDukuza, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Bottrop are working together on projects aimed at making urban districts more livable, particularly for marginalized groups, including women and girls, and ensuring equal access to public spaces.

The congress in Heidelberg, organized by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Housing, Urban Development and Building, provides an important platform for discussions on the future of urban spaces, reinforcing the shared commitment of South Africa and Germany to fostering sustainable and inclusive urban development.