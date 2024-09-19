Left Menu

Pakistani-Origin Man Jailed for Inciting Racial Hatred During UK Riots

Ehsan Hussain, a 25-year-old Pakistani-origin man, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison for spreading offensive messages online during recent UK riots. Using a fake identity, he posted inciteful content in a far-right chat group, leading to disorder. He will serve half his sentence in prison and the rest on parole.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ehsan Hussain, a 25-year-old of Pakistani origin, has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison for using social media to incite racial hatred during the recent UK riots.

Hussain, who operated under a false identity, disseminated offensive messages through Telegram, targeting a chat group with over 12,000 members. His posts called for violence in Birmingham's Alum Rock and Bordesley Green areas, inciting racial violence.

"This has been an excellent but complex investigation," said Chief Superintendent Richard North from Birmingham Police, commending the public for their vigilance. He emphasized the harm caused by online misinformation and reiterated that violence will not be tolerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

