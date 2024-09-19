Miraculous Rescue: Toddler Saved From Deep Borewell in Rajasthan

A two-year-old girl was miraculously rescued from a 35-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Thursday morning. The toddler, identified as Neeru Gurjar, had been trapped inside for more than 17 hours, officials confirmed.

Neeru fell into the borewell in Jodhpuriya village, under the Bandikui police station, around 5 pm on Wednesday, getting stuck at a depth of 30 feet. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commandant Rajendra Singh Sisodia said that a 10-personnel team commenced the rescue operation at approximately 7:15 pm.

NDRF soldiers, alongside an SDRF team from Dausa and an expert team from Gadota, were mobilized for the complex rescue. A camera was used to monitor the girl's condition and oxygen was pumped into the borewell. With continuous efforts and heavy machinery, the local administration successfully rescued Neeru after 17 hours of intense labor.

(With inputs from agencies.)