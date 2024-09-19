Left Menu

Hezbollah Devices Explosion Sparks Fear Across Lebanon

The explosion of thousands of Hezbollah's mobile communication devices has resulted in widespread panic across Lebanon, with at least 37 fatalities and over 3,000 injuries. Authorities suspect Israel's involvement. The Lebanese populace is fearful and spreading rumors about further potential threats. Authorities are conducting controlled explosions and issuing safety warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:54 IST
The explosion of thousands of Hezbollah's mobile communication devices has instilled fear throughout Lebanon, with residents terrified they may be carrying bombs in their pockets.

At least 37 people lost their lives and more than 3,000 sustained injuries when Hezbollah's pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in two waves on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lebanon and Hezbollah have accused Israel of orchestrating the attack, which has fueled rumors of other appliances posing threats.

The Lebanese army has urged citizens to report suspicious objects and has been conducting controlled explosions of suspect devices. Additionally, civil aviation authorities have banned walkie-talkies and pagers on flights. The panic continues to grip the public as false rumors spread, adding to the chaos.

