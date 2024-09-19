ATMIS Enhances Gender Equality with New Training for Military and Police Officers

On Wednesday, thirty-two military and police officers from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) completed a pivotal training program focused on integrating women’s rights and promoting gender equality within peace support operations. The four-day training, conducted in collaboration with ATMIS’s Protection, Human Rights, and Gender (PHRG) Cluster and the African Union Compliance Framework (AUCF), aimed to bolster the skills of Gender Focal Point and Female Engagement officers in gender mainstreaming and combating gender-based violence and conflict-related sexual abuse. Key Details from the Training:

Opening Remarks:

Deputy Head of Mission for ATMIS, Sivuyile Bam, opened the training by highlighting the importance of embedding African cultural values related to women's rights into ATMIS operations. Bam emphasized that strengthening gender mainstreaming skills among officers would enhance operational effectiveness and contribute to a more inclusive and just society in Somalia.

Objectives of the Training:

The training covered a range of topics, including prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse, gender-based violence, human rights, and international humanitarian law. It also addressed Somalia’s legal framework for gender equality and strategies for effective collaboration with Somali women and the Federal government to advance peace and security agendas.

Importance of Gender Equality:

Police Commissioner for ATMIS, Hillary Sao Kanu, stressed that promoting gender equality within ATMIS’s operations is crucial for addressing barriers such as pay gaps and violence. Kanu underscored that gender equality is integral to human rights and fairness, not just a women’s issue.

Training Outcomes and Next Steps:

Acting Head of the PHRG Cluster for ATMIS, Dr. Omar Alasow, announced that participants would later undergo a Training of Trainers (TOT) course. This will enable them to disseminate their knowledge to other officers across the mission. Dr. Alasow noted that the training also focused on effective partnership strategies with Somali women and the Federal government.

Participant Feedback:

Capt. Valary Shikuku, Sector Two Female Engagement team lead, expressed gratitude for the training, emphasizing its importance in supporting both troop members and local women. Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) Michael Oluge highlighted the training's impact on his understanding of safeguarding women's rights, advocating for the inclusion of more men in future sessions to enhance overall effectiveness.

The successful completion of this training marks a significant step in the ATMIS mission’s commitment to gender equality and the protection of women’s rights. By equipping officers with advanced skills and knowledge, ATMIS aims to foster a more inclusive environment and effectively address gender-based violence in conflict settings. The initiative reflects a broader dedication to integrating gender considerations into peace support operations, crucial for sustainable peace and development in Somalia.