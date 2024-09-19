Scientific Evidence Key to Conviction, Says Forensics Director
Forensics Services Director Dr. Meenakshi Mahajan emphasized the critical role of scientifically collected evidence in criminal investigations during a two-day workshop in Junga. The event covered topics like evidence preservation and crime scene investigation, aiming to strengthen crime prevention and conviction rates, especially in cases involving women and children.
Forensics Services Director Dr. Meenakshi Mahajan on Thursday highlighted the importance of properly collected scientific evidence in identifying criminals and securing convictions.
Speaking during a two-day workshop aimed at improving crime prevention and investigation processes, Dr. Mahajan discussed evidence preservation, crime scene investigation strategies, and effective timeline management. The event, held at the Directorate of Forensics Services in Junga, Shimla, brought together officers from various forensic science laboratories across the state.
The workshop placed special emphasis on the implementation of newly introduced laws and serious crimes with convictions of seven years or more, with a particular focus on cases involving women and children. Dr. Mahajan reiterated, ''If scientific evidence is properly collected at the crime scene, it will help to identify criminals and ensure their conviction.'' Earlier, the Forensic Science Development Board approved the establishment of Crime Scene Units in six districts to bolster district-level forensic capabilities.
