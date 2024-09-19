Left Menu

Prohibitory Orders Imposed Amid Maratha and OBC Quota Agitations in Maharashtra

In response to ongoing quota agitations by Maratha, OBC, and other communities, prohibitory orders have been implemented in Beed until September 27 and in Nanded until October 3. The move aims to maintain law and order amid indefinite fasts by activists Manoj Jarange and Laxman Hake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders in response to quota agitations by the Maratha, OBC, and other communities. The orders are in effect until September 27 in Beed and October 3 in Nanded, as per officials.

Activist Manoj Jarange has been on an indefinite fast in the Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district since September 16, midnight, demanding reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category. Conversely, OBC leader Laxman Hake began his indefinite fast on Thursday in Wadi Godri village of Jalna, advocating that their quota should remain undisturbed.

Concerned about potential law and order issues, the Beed administration has restricted gatherings and the carrying of weapons, while Nanded has implemented similar measures under Section 37 (1), (3) of the Mumbai Police Act. Exceptions have been made for government employees, police, and authorized events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

