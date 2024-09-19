Prohibitory Orders Imposed Amid Maratha and OBC Quota Agitations in Maharashtra

Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders in response to quota agitations by the Maratha, OBC, and other communities. The orders are in effect until September 27 in Beed and October 3 in Nanded, as per officials.

Activist Manoj Jarange has been on an indefinite fast in the Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district since September 16, midnight, demanding reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category. Conversely, OBC leader Laxman Hake began his indefinite fast on Thursday in Wadi Godri village of Jalna, advocating that their quota should remain undisturbed.

Concerned about potential law and order issues, the Beed administration has restricted gatherings and the carrying of weapons, while Nanded has implemented similar measures under Section 37 (1), (3) of the Mumbai Police Act. Exceptions have been made for government employees, police, and authorized events.

(With inputs from agencies.)