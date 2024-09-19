Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Urges Indian Navy to Bolster Security Amid Global Volatility

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged Indian Navy commanders to be prepared for any security challenges due to the volatile global scenario. Speaking at the naval commanders' conference, Singh emphasized enhancing India's naval prowess, citing ongoing construction of 64 ships and submarines, among other measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:29 IST
Rajnath Singh Urges Indian Navy to Bolster Security Amid Global Volatility
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday urged top commanders of the Indian Navy to remain vigilant against potential security threats given the unpredictable global situation. He stressed the necessity for further bolstering India's naval capabilities.

At a naval commanders' conference, Singh highlighted India's status as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean, praising the Navy's significant role in promoting regional peace and prosperity. He reaffirmed the government's focus on strengthening the Navy's combat capabilities through the induction of advanced ships and submarines.

Sixty-four ships and submarines are currently being built in Indian shipyards, with orders for 24 additional platforms already placed. Singh indicated that the Navy's expanding influence in the Indo-Pacific region mandates continual vigilance and introspection.

Singh underscored the importance of a robust naval presence to safeguard economic and national interests, citing that a major portion of global trade traverses the region. Incidents such as piracy, hijacking, and disruptions to sea cables underscore the need for a powerful maritime force.

The Defence Minister acknowledged the Navy's contribution to protecting economic interests and ensuring the smooth movement of goods, emphasizing India's emergence as a key security partner. Singh lauded the Navy's readiness in safeguarding the country's maritime interests and called for continuous preparation and adaptation to evolving security landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024