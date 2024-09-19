Rajnath Singh Urges Indian Navy to Bolster Security Amid Global Volatility

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday urged top commanders of the Indian Navy to remain vigilant against potential security threats given the unpredictable global situation. He stressed the necessity for further bolstering India's naval capabilities.

At a naval commanders' conference, Singh highlighted India's status as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean, praising the Navy's significant role in promoting regional peace and prosperity. He reaffirmed the government's focus on strengthening the Navy's combat capabilities through the induction of advanced ships and submarines.

Sixty-four ships and submarines are currently being built in Indian shipyards, with orders for 24 additional platforms already placed. Singh indicated that the Navy's expanding influence in the Indo-Pacific region mandates continual vigilance and introspection.

Singh underscored the importance of a robust naval presence to safeguard economic and national interests, citing that a major portion of global trade traverses the region. Incidents such as piracy, hijacking, and disruptions to sea cables underscore the need for a powerful maritime force.

The Defence Minister acknowledged the Navy's contribution to protecting economic interests and ensuring the smooth movement of goods, emphasizing India's emergence as a key security partner. Singh lauded the Navy's readiness in safeguarding the country's maritime interests and called for continuous preparation and adaptation to evolving security landscapes.

