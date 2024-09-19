Spain Condemns Attacks on Hezbollah's Communications in Lebanon
Spain's foreign ministry condemned attacks on mobile communications used by Hezbollah in Lebanon, labeling them a violation of international law. The ministry urged restraint to avoid further violence and potential war. This condemnation follows a meeting between Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid.
Spain's foreign ministry has strongly condemned recent attacks on mobile communications devices used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon. The ministry stated that these actions violate international humanitarian law and jeopardize regional stability.
In a formal statement, the ministry called on all involved parties to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation of violence and the potential outbreak of full-scale war, which could have unpredictable consequences.
This statement came just hours after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid.
