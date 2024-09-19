Left Menu

Pakistani Family Forgives Police Officer in Blasphemy Custody Death

The family of Abdul Ali, a Pakistani shopkeeper accused of blasphemy and killed in police custody, has publicly forgiven the officer responsible for his death. The family, part of the Noorzai tribe, disavowed the blasphemy allegations and stated they won't seek legal action against the officer, Saad Sarhadi.

The family of Abdul Ali, a Pakistani man who died in police custody after being accused of blasphemy, has expressed forgiveness towards the officer responsible for his death.

Ali, a shopkeeper, was shot dead last Thursday by police officer Saad Sarhadi at a Quetta station. The officer has since been arrested.

Ali's family, members of the Noorzai tribe, told media on Wednesday that they have forgiven Sarhadi unconditionally. The tribal head, Haji Faizaullah Noorzai, emphasized the family's disassociation with the alleged blasphemy.

The relatives condemned the blasphemy, asserting their devotion to the Holy Prophet and declaring unconditional pardon for Sarhadi in Allah's name. They clarified their decision not to pursue court action against the officer.

Pakistan's contentious blasphemy laws impose severe penalties, including death, for insulting Islam, although executions have not occurred. Mob actions often preempt judicial proceedings in blasphemy cases.

Notable cases include the 2011 assassination of Punjab Governor Salman Taseer by his bodyguard and the 2021 lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Diyawadanage in Sialkot. Each incident underscores the volatility surrounding blasphemy accusations in Pakistan.

