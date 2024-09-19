India Faces Heightened Terrorism and Money Laundering Threats: FATF Report

The latest FATF report stresses that ISIS and Al-Qaeda-linked groups pose the most significant terrorism threats to India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

The report also draws attention to the escalating ethnic violence in Manipur, which has resulted in a surge of terror-financing investigations, particularly in 2023.

Additionally, the report discusses high-profile money-laundering cases involving notable figures, pointing out that India's main sources of money laundering stem from domestic illegal activities like fraud and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)