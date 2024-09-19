India Faces Heightened Terrorism and Money Laundering Threats: FATF Report
The FATF report highlights India's major terrorism threats from ISIS and Al-Qaeda-linked groups, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. The report also addresses recent ethnic violence in Manipur, leading to increased terror-financing investigations. It outlines key money-laundering challenges, including high-profile cases involving prominent figures.
The latest FATF report stresses that ISIS and Al-Qaeda-linked groups pose the most significant terrorism threats to India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.
The report also draws attention to the escalating ethnic violence in Manipur, which has resulted in a surge of terror-financing investigations, particularly in 2023.
Additionally, the report discusses high-profile money-laundering cases involving notable figures, pointing out that India's main sources of money laundering stem from domestic illegal activities like fraud and corruption.
