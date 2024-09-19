Teenage Tribal Girl Gangraped in Odisha's Sundergarh District During Karma Puja Festival
A teenage tribal girl was allegedly gangraped during the Karma Puja festival in Odisha's Sundergarh district. Three suspects, including two juveniles, have been detained. The case is under investigation by Kutra police station.
A teenage tribal girl was allegedly gangraped in Odisha's Sundergarh district, police revealed on Thursday.
Three suspects have been detained in connection to the incident, according to a police officer. The crime occurred on the night of September 16 during Karma Puja, a significant tribal religious festival.
One of the accused, an acquaintance of the girl, led her to an isolated location near her village, where two accomplices joined and subsequently gangraped her. A case has been filed at the Kutra police station.
Rajgangpur Sub-divisional Police Officer Abhishek Panigrahi stated that three individuals have been detained, two of whom are juveniles, and that further investigation is ongoing.
