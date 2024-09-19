Teenage Tribal Girl Gangraped in Odisha's Sundergarh District During Karma Puja Festival

A teenage tribal girl was allegedly gangraped in Odisha's Sundergarh district, police revealed on Thursday.

Three suspects have been detained in connection to the incident, according to a police officer. The crime occurred on the night of September 16 during Karma Puja, a significant tribal religious festival.

One of the accused, an acquaintance of the girl, led her to an isolated location near her village, where two accomplices joined and subsequently gangraped her. A case has been filed at the Kutra police station.

Rajgangpur Sub-divisional Police Officer Abhishek Panigrahi stated that three individuals have been detained, two of whom are juveniles, and that further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)