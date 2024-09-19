Left Menu

Central Government Refutes Flooding Accusations: DVC Water Release Under Scrutiny

The central government has denied allegations by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the water discharged from the DVC dams caused flooding in the state. According to the Union power ministry, all norms and regulations were followed, and the water releases were coordinated with relevant authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:09 IST
  • India

The central government has firmly denied West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations that water releases from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) led to state-wide flooding. The Union power ministry asserted that all norms had been meticulously followed in informing the concerned authorities about the scheduled water discharges.

Banerjee had earlier claimed that the flooding was due to ''water released by central government organisation DVC from its dams,'' describing the disaster as a man-made flood. The ministry, however, clarified that the releases were executed as per the guidelines of the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC), which includes representatives from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and the Central Water Commission.

Heavy rains driven by a deep depression affected both the lower Damodar valley in West Bengal and the upper valley in Jharkhand from September 14-16. The rivers in South Bengal, as well as other interconnected rivers, were in spate. This was exacerbated by the release of 85,000 cusecs of water from Jharkhand's Tenughat Dam. However, DVC made every effort to prevent synchronized dam releases with existing drainage congestions and managed water discharge by Maithon and Panchet dams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

