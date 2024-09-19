Left Menu

Tragic Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal: Delhi Student Fights For Life After Severe Crash

Aishwarya Pandey, a 19-year-old Delhi University student, is in critical condition following a severe car crash while returning from his birthday celebration. He, along with four friends, met with the accident near Rajghat, North Delhi. The vehicle, driven by Aishwarya Mishra, lost control while changing a song, leading to the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:19 IST
Pandey
Aishwarya Pandey, a 19-year-old Delhi University student, lies battling for his life after a severe car crash marred his birthday celebration. Early Thursday morning, returning from a pub in Gurugram, Pandey and four friends met with an accident near Rajghat in North Delhi.

Pandey, a first-year BA student at Deshbandhu College, had rented a car for his birthday party. While his friend Aishwarya Mishra drove, the vehicle collided with a guardrail after Mishra lost control while changing a song. The accident injured all five passengers, leaving Pandey critically injured and on ventilator support at Lok Nayak Hospital.

The police have registered a case under sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali police station, citing rash driving and endangering life by personal actions as the causes. Pandey's friends, Krishna, Keshav Kumar, Ujjawal, and Mishra, sustained varying degrees of injuries, with Mishra being critically injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

