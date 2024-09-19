Senior Health Official Arrested for Alcohol Violation in Bihar
Rajesh Jha, a senior official in the Health Department, was arrested for being inebriated at his official quarters in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, where alcohol consumption is banned since April 2016. SDO East Amit Kumar confirmed the arrest, noting it was not Jha's first violation of the prohibition law.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a senior Health Department official, Rajesh Jha, was apprehended in an inebriated state at his official quarters within the Muzaffarpur Sadar Hospital premises. This incident took place on Thursday in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, where a stringent prohibition on alcohol is in effect.
The arrest was confirmed by SDO East Amit Kumar, who stated, "Jha was arrested from his official quarters, located on the campus of Muzaffarpur Sadar Hospital, in an inebriated condition. He was arrested earlier also for violation of the prohibition law."
Bihar has enforced a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol since April 2016, and the arrest of a senior official highlights the ongoing challenges in enforcing this law.
(With inputs from agencies.)