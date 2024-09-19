Senior Health Official Arrested for Alcohol Violation in Bihar

In a significant development, a senior Health Department official, Rajesh Jha, was apprehended in an inebriated state at his official quarters within the Muzaffarpur Sadar Hospital premises. This incident took place on Thursday in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, where a stringent prohibition on alcohol is in effect.

The arrest was confirmed by SDO East Amit Kumar, who stated, "Jha was arrested from his official quarters, located on the campus of Muzaffarpur Sadar Hospital, in an inebriated condition. He was arrested earlier also for violation of the prohibition law."

Bihar has enforced a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol since April 2016, and the arrest of a senior official highlights the ongoing challenges in enforcing this law.

