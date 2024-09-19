NIA Seizes Arms and Rs 4 Crore in Anti-Naxal Operation in Bihar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced Thursday the recovery of arms and over Rs 4 crore in cash during searches in Bihar. This operation was part of an ongoing investigation against the banned Naxal outfit CPI (Maoist).

The searches took place at the homes and offices of three suspects implicated in a conspiracy to fund and support CPI (Maoist) leaders, aiming to re-energize Naxal activities in the Magadh region, according to an official statement.

A total of five locations across the Gaya and Kaimur districts were targeted, yielding 10 firearms of various calibers, Rs 4.03 crore in cash, digital devices, and incriminating documents. The agency has so far arrested six suspects, including key figures, and filed multiple charge sheets against the accused.

