Left Menu

NIA Seizes Arms and Rs 4 Crore in Anti-Naxal Operation in Bihar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered arms and more than Rs 4 crore in cash in Bihar during its probe against the banned Naxal outfit CPI (Maoist). The searches were conducted at five locations and targeted suspects involved in providing funds and logistics to revive Naxal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:56 IST
NIA Seizes Arms and Rs 4 Crore in Anti-Naxal Operation in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced Thursday the recovery of arms and over Rs 4 crore in cash during searches in Bihar. This operation was part of an ongoing investigation against the banned Naxal outfit CPI (Maoist).

The searches took place at the homes and offices of three suspects implicated in a conspiracy to fund and support CPI (Maoist) leaders, aiming to re-energize Naxal activities in the Magadh region, according to an official statement.

A total of five locations across the Gaya and Kaimur districts were targeted, yielding 10 firearms of various calibers, Rs 4.03 crore in cash, digital devices, and incriminating documents. The agency has so far arrested six suspects, including key figures, and filed multiple charge sheets against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024