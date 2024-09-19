Army Chief Highlights Border Challenges and Future Strategies

In light of the prolonged border dispute in eastern Ladakh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressed the need for strategic rebalancing on Thursday. Reflecting on the events since May 2020, he outlined that the first stage of rebalancing has been completed, though a second stage is deemed necessary.

Speaking at the Bharat Shakti Defence Conclave, General Dwivedi declared that 2025 would be marked as the Year of Technology Absorption, while the decade from 2022 to 2032 would be dedicated to transformation. He emphasized that while some friction points have been disengaged, a full resolution of the standoff with China has yet to be achieved.

The Army Chief also underscored the need for psychological readiness, enhanced training, and equipment preparedness. Discussing lessons learned from past conflicts, he praised the progress made towards jointness and integration within the armed forces, in line with the government's vision.

