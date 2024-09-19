Left Menu

Army Chief Highlights Border Challenges and Future Strategies

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi discusses ongoing border challenges with China and the need for strategic rebalancing. He emphasizes technology absorption and infrastructure development. The lessons from past conflicts and the importance of integration within the armed forces are highlighted during his interaction at the Bharat Shakti Defence Conclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:57 IST
  • India

In light of the prolonged border dispute in eastern Ladakh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressed the need for strategic rebalancing on Thursday. Reflecting on the events since May 2020, he outlined that the first stage of rebalancing has been completed, though a second stage is deemed necessary.

Speaking at the Bharat Shakti Defence Conclave, General Dwivedi declared that 2025 would be marked as the Year of Technology Absorption, while the decade from 2022 to 2032 would be dedicated to transformation. He emphasized that while some friction points have been disengaged, a full resolution of the standoff with China has yet to be achieved.

The Army Chief also underscored the need for psychological readiness, enhanced training, and equipment preparedness. Discussing lessons learned from past conflicts, he praised the progress made towards jointness and integration within the armed forces, in line with the government's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

