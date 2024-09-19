Faridabad Police Seize Rs 2.54 Crore in Cash Amid Assembly Polls

Faridabad police on Thursday seized Rs 2.54 crore in cash from three different vehicles amid ongoing assembly polls in Haryana, officials disclosed.

A senior police officer indicated that the Income Tax Department has been alerted about the seizure and will undertake necessary actions as per regulatory norms.

According to a Faridabad police spokesperson, a sum of Rs 2,84,65,000 was confiscated from three vehicles across separate incidents. The drivers failed to provide satisfactory explanations during interrogation, leading to the cash being seized and the income tax authorities being informed.

