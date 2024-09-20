Left Menu

Violence Erupts During Eid e Milad Procession in Maharashtra; Police Injured

In Maharashtra's Nandurbar, clashes during an Eid e Milad procession left at least seven police personnel injured due to stone pelting. The violence began after slogans were raised against a particular community, leading to property damage and the deployment of additional police forces to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:07 IST
Violence Erupts During Eid e Milad Procession in Maharashtra; Police Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven police personnel were injured due to stone pelting during a clash between two groups in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, on Thursday. The violence erupted during an Eid e Milad procession when slogans were raised against a specific community, according to officials.

The incident escalated around 3 pm in the Maliwada area, with police officers and constables among the injured. Efforts to disperse the mob led to the use of force, resulting in damage to several vehicles including the Superintendent of Police's vehicle.

Further unrest saw the setting ablaze of a house and attempts to ignite LPG cylinders. Clashes later spread to Navnath Tekdi and Shahdulla Nagar, necessitating the firing of tear gas shells. Additional forces were summoned from Dhule and neighboring districts, and the situation is currently under control, officials reported. Detentions are ongoing, and cases are being registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024