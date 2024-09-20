Violence Erupts During Eid e Milad Procession in Maharashtra; Police Injured

At least seven police personnel were injured due to stone pelting during a clash between two groups in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, on Thursday. The violence erupted during an Eid e Milad procession when slogans were raised against a specific community, according to officials.

The incident escalated around 3 pm in the Maliwada area, with police officers and constables among the injured. Efforts to disperse the mob led to the use of force, resulting in damage to several vehicles including the Superintendent of Police's vehicle.

Further unrest saw the setting ablaze of a house and attempts to ignite LPG cylinders. Clashes later spread to Navnath Tekdi and Shahdulla Nagar, necessitating the firing of tear gas shells. Additional forces were summoned from Dhule and neighboring districts, and the situation is currently under control, officials reported. Detentions are ongoing, and cases are being registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)