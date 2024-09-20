Uttarakhand High Court Rejects Bail Plea of Nainital Milk Federation President

The Uttarakhand High Court has denied the petition seeking to halt the arrest of Mukesh Singh Bora, the president of Nainital Milk Federation, who faces allegations of rape.

Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma's single bench made the decision after reserving judgment on Tuesday. Bora is accused of raping a widow employee by promising her a permanent job.

The court argued that releasing the accused could compromise the investigation and evidence. Bora also faces charges of molesting the victim's daughter, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A non-bailable warrant has been issued, allowing police to arrest him at any time.

