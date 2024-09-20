Foreign Interference in US Elections: Iran's Latest Allegations

In a fresh allegation of foreign interference, the FBI stated this week that Iran attempted to provide Democrats with material stolen from Donald Trump's campaign.

The 2024 presidential election is witnessing various attempts by adversaries to undermine trust in the electoral process. Although Iran has been in the spotlight, Russia continues to be perceived as the largest threat.

The Biden administration has actively called out these operations to alert Americans and encourage vigilance against covert foreign influences on electoral outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)