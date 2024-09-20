Left Menu

Urgent Call for Diplomatic Solution in the Middle East

The White House urged for an urgent diplomatic solution in the Middle East following reported strikes by Israel in southern Lebanon. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is believed by the administration to reduce tensions in the region, stated spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House emphasized the urgency of a diplomatic solution in the Middle East on Thursday, following reports from Reuters that Israel had conducted numerous strikes in southern Lebanon.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas would help de-escalate tensions in the region, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

The Biden administration views such a deal as a pivotal step towards achieving stability and peace in the tumultuous area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

