Urgent Call for Diplomatic Solution in the Middle East
The White House urged for an urgent diplomatic solution in the Middle East following reported strikes by Israel in southern Lebanon. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is believed by the administration to reduce tensions in the region, stated spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:57 IST
The White House emphasized the urgency of a diplomatic solution in the Middle East on Thursday, following reports from Reuters that Israel had conducted numerous strikes in southern Lebanon.
A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas would help de-escalate tensions in the region, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.
The Biden administration views such a deal as a pivotal step towards achieving stability and peace in the tumultuous area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fatal Police Shooting Near Israeli Consulate and Nazi History Museum in Munich
Shots Fired Near Munich's Israeli Consulate and Nazi-Era Museum
German Police Neutralize Gunman Near Israeli Consulate on Munich Olympics Attack Anniversary
Munich police say officers have shot a suspicious person near a Nazi-era museum and the Israeli Consulate, reports AP.
German Interior Minister Prioritizes Israeli Institution Safety After Munich Shooting