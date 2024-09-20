Left Menu

Mexican President Blames US for Sinaloa Cartel Surge

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has accused the United States of escalating cartel violence in Sinaloa following the capture of Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada. Clashes between cartel factions terrorize Culiacan, leaving 30 dead this week. Parents and businesses remain fearful amid ongoing military presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Culiacan | Updated: 20-09-2024 01:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 01:42 IST
Mexican President Blames US for Sinaloa Cartel Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has squarely pointed the finger at the United States for the surge in cartel violence tormenting the northern state of Sinaloa, where at least 30 people have been killed in the past week.

Two factions of the Sinaloa cartel have clashed in the state capital, Culiacan, in a bitter power struggle. Armed teams have engaged each other and security forces, causing numerous fatalities and a palpable sense of dread within the city.

Despite the heavy security presence including military helicopters, daily life remains fraught with fear. Parents are hesitant to send their children to school, businesses close early, and streets are deserted after dark. López Obrador blames the U.S. for capturing cartel leader Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, describing the action as illegal and claiming it has destabilized the region. He has also criticized the U.S. for its unilateral decisions and indicated that Mexico's prosecutor may pursue treason charges against those involved in the Zambada capture. The critique adds another layer of tension to the US-Mexico relationship, already strained over judicial reforms and bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024