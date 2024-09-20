Mexican President Blames US for Sinaloa Cartel Surge

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has squarely pointed the finger at the United States for the surge in cartel violence tormenting the northern state of Sinaloa, where at least 30 people have been killed in the past week.

Two factions of the Sinaloa cartel have clashed in the state capital, Culiacan, in a bitter power struggle. Armed teams have engaged each other and security forces, causing numerous fatalities and a palpable sense of dread within the city.

Despite the heavy security presence including military helicopters, daily life remains fraught with fear. Parents are hesitant to send their children to school, businesses close early, and streets are deserted after dark. López Obrador blames the U.S. for capturing cartel leader Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, describing the action as illegal and claiming it has destabilized the region. He has also criticized the U.S. for its unilateral decisions and indicated that Mexico's prosecutor may pursue treason charges against those involved in the Zambada capture. The critique adds another layer of tension to the US-Mexico relationship, already strained over judicial reforms and bilateral cooperation.

