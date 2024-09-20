Left Menu

China Condemns U.S. Arms Sales to Taiwan

China has condemned the U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, stating it violates the 'One China Principle.' Chinese defense ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang announced that China has lodged solemn representations with the U.S. and imposed steps against nine U.S. military-linked firms.

Updated: 20-09-2024 08:51 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China has strongly condemned the United States for its recent arms sales to Taiwan, asserting that it violates the 'One China Principle' and joint communiques between the two nations, according to Zhang Xiaogang, spokesman for China's defense ministry.

In a firm response, China has lodged solemn representations with the U.S., stating that these sales have seriously undermined China's sovereignty and security interests.

As a retaliatory measure, China announced on Wednesday its decision to implement actions against nine U.S. military-linked firms involved in the arms sales to Taiwan.

