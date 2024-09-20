Maharashtra Government Accused of Pressuring Chief Secretary to Resign

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, has alleged that the state government is coercing Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik into resigning for opposing its decisions and standing against its 'cut practice'.

In a letter to Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Danve expressed his concerns and called for a thorough inquiry.

Danve alleged that the government is pressuring the senior IAS official to step down for disagreeing with its decisions. He further claimed that Saunik's husband, Manoj Saunik, a former chief secretary, is being influenced in the situation. Additionally, female IAS officials who oppose the government's policies are supposedly being sidelined, leading to unrest among state IAS officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)