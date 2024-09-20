Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Accused of Pressuring Chief Secretary to Resign

Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, has accused the state government of pressuring Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik to resign for opposing its decisions and its 'cut practice'. Danve wrote to Governor C P Radhakrishnan, demanding an inquiry into the situation. He further claimed that female IAS officials are being sidelined for disagreeing with government policies.

Updated: 20-09-2024 09:24 IST
The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, has alleged that the state government is coercing Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik into resigning for opposing its decisions and standing against its 'cut practice'.

In a letter to Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Danve expressed his concerns and called for a thorough inquiry.

Danve alleged that the government is pressuring the senior IAS official to step down for disagreeing with its decisions. He further claimed that Saunik's husband, Manoj Saunik, a former chief secretary, is being influenced in the situation. Additionally, female IAS officials who oppose the government's policies are supposedly being sidelined, leading to unrest among state IAS officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

