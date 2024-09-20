Left Menu

Union Minister Urges IPS Trainees to Combat Cybercrime

Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, emphasized the importance of addressing cybercrime, urging IPS officer trainees to leverage their technical skills. Speaking at the 76th batch's Dikshant Parade at the SVPNPA, he highlighted government initiatives like cyber forensic labs. The event saw the graduation of 207 officers, including 58 women.

Updated: 20-09-2024 10:16 IST
Nityanand Rai Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBHomeAffairs)
Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, stressed the urgent need to tackle cybercrime, calling on IPS officer trainees to use their technical knowledge to lead the charge. This call to action was made during the Dikshant Parade of the 76th batch of Regular Recruits at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad.

Rai highlighted multiple initiatives by the Union Home Ministry, including the establishment of a cyber forensic lab, aimed at strengthening the country's defense against cyber threats.

The Parade marked the conclusion of the basic training course for 207 officer trainees, which included 188 IPS officers and 19 foreign officers from countries like Nepal and Bhutan. Notably, the batch featured 58 female officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

