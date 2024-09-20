Union Minister Urges IPS Trainees to Combat Cybercrime

Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, stressed the urgent need to tackle cybercrime, calling on IPS officer trainees to use their technical knowledge to lead the charge. This call to action was made during the Dikshant Parade of the 76th batch of Regular Recruits at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad.

Rai highlighted multiple initiatives by the Union Home Ministry, including the establishment of a cyber forensic lab, aimed at strengthening the country's defense against cyber threats.

The Parade marked the conclusion of the basic training course for 207 officer trainees, which included 188 IPS officers and 19 foreign officers from countries like Nepal and Bhutan. Notably, the batch featured 58 female officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)