Assam Police Push Back Four Bangladeshis Near Karimganj Border

Four Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted and sent back by Assam Police from near the international border in Karimganj district, as per Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The CM revealed this information on X, highlighting that 25 such infiltrators have been sent back this month alone.

Identified as Romida Begum, Abdul Elahi, Marijna Begum, and Abdul Sukkur, the individuals were immediately sent back to Bangladesh. 'Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @assampolice identified four Bangladeshi nationals near the border in Karimganj,' Sarma stated.

The state police are on high alert, intensifying border security measures due to political unrest in Bangladesh. The BSF has also increased its patrols along the 1,885 km-long Indo-Bangladesh border in the North East.

