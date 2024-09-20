New Breakwater Walls at Pākihikura Harbour to Boost Aquaculture in Bay of Plenty

Two newly constructed breakwater walls at Pākihikura (Ōpōtiki) Harbour are set to enhance safe harbour access for boats, driving the growth of the aquaculture industry in the Bay of Plenty. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones marked the completion of the project, which is part of a significant redevelopment effort to bolster the local economy.

The harbour redevelopment, a $115.3 million initiative, includes two 450m breakwaters extending into the sea, alongside continued dredging to accommodate larger vessels. The Government contributed $95.3 million through the Provincial Growth Fund and the New Zealand Upgrade Programme, while Bay of Plenty Regional Council provided $20 million in co-funding.

“This is the first major harbour construction in New Zealand in decades,” said Winston Peters. “It’s a testament to the commitment from local iwi and councils, creating new jobs, raising household incomes, and injecting millions into the regional economy.”

The redevelopment is part of a cluster of investments aimed at revitalizing Ōpōtiki. Alongside the harbour work, a commercial marina and other supporting businesses are planned, helping the aquaculture sector flourish.

Minister Shane Jones highlighted the broader impact, noting, “These harbour walls protect and strengthen investments by iwi and government. Since 2018, we’ve worked together to deliver $176.9 million for the harbour and associated infrastructure projects.”

The project has also created immediate job opportunities, with the development of three new rock quarries and expanded operations for local cement contractors. The lead contractor, HEB Construction, trained 40 locals to assist with building the harbour walls, with support from the Ministry of Social Development.

The harbour’s completion is complemented by upgrades to the Ōpōtiki town wharf, which now accommodates mussel boats. The new marina, currently under development, will enable direct transfers of mussel produce from boats to the Whakatōhea mussel-processing factory in Ōpōtiki, eliminating the need for road transport from Whakatāne.

“Eastern Bay of Plenty has 17,000 hectares of potential aquaculture space,” said Jones, emphasizing the opportunities that lie ahead with continued infrastructure investment.

The government’s co-investment, managed by Kānoa in partnership with local organizations, has significantly impacted Ōpōtiki, creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and supporting Māori businesses. Impact assessment reports detailing the effects of these investments, including the Pākihikura Harbour Redevelopment and Whakatōhea mussel-processing factory, are now available for public review.