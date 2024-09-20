Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays NGT's Rs 1,000 Crore Environmental Compensation Order on Punjab

The Supreme Court has stayed the National Green Tribunal's order imposing over Rs 1,000 crore as environmental compensation on Punjab for mismanaging legacy waste and untreated sewage. The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, issued notices to the Centre and CPCB following Punjab's appeal against the NGT directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:41 IST
Supreme Court Stays NGT's Rs 1,000 Crore Environmental Compensation Order on Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court has temporarily halted the National Green Tribunal's directive demanding over Rs 1,000 crore as environmental compensation from Punjab due to inadequate management of legacy waste and untreated sewage.

A bench, including Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, has issued notices to the Centre and Central Pollution Control Board in response to Punjab's appeal.

The National Green Tribunal had ordered Punjab to pay Rs 10,261,908,000 as environmental compensation, citing the state's consistent non-compliance with Environmental Laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

