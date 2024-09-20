Supreme Court Stays NGT's Rs 1,000 Crore Environmental Compensation Order on Punjab

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted the National Green Tribunal's directive demanding over Rs 1,000 crore as environmental compensation from Punjab due to inadequate management of legacy waste and untreated sewage.

A bench, including Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, has issued notices to the Centre and Central Pollution Control Board in response to Punjab's appeal.

The National Green Tribunal had ordered Punjab to pay Rs 10,261,908,000 as environmental compensation, citing the state's consistent non-compliance with Environmental Laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)