Left Menu

Outrage Over Alleged Custodial Sexual Assault of Army Officer's Fiancé in Odisha

The Odisha Police Crime Branch has filed a case in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an army officer's fiancée while in police custody. Several police personnel were suspended, and calls for a judicial inquiry and court-monitored SIT probe have sparked political reactions across parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:13 IST
Outrage Over Alleged Custodial Sexual Assault of Army Officer's Fiancé in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Police Crime Branch has formally registered a case regarding the alleged sexual assault of an army officer's fiancée during police custody, as confirmed by a senior officer. Among the accused are former Bharatpur Police Station inspector-in-charge Dinakrushna Mishra and several sub-inspectors.

The incident, which led to the suspension of five police personnel, has drawn sharp criticism from the BJD. The party plans to protest in front of the Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum to the President of India, according to BJD leader Sulochana Das.

The controversy has escalated with Congress leaders describing the BJP-led government as 'Talibani'. Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has demanded a judicial inquiry and a court-monitored SIT probe. The victim, undergoing treatment, alleges severe misconduct by police, including physical assault and sexual harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024