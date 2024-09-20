Outrage Over Alleged Custodial Sexual Assault of Army Officer's Fiancé in Odisha

The Odisha Police Crime Branch has formally registered a case regarding the alleged sexual assault of an army officer's fiancée during police custody, as confirmed by a senior officer. Among the accused are former Bharatpur Police Station inspector-in-charge Dinakrushna Mishra and several sub-inspectors.

The incident, which led to the suspension of five police personnel, has drawn sharp criticism from the BJD. The party plans to protest in front of the Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum to the President of India, according to BJD leader Sulochana Das.

The controversy has escalated with Congress leaders describing the BJP-led government as 'Talibani'. Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has demanded a judicial inquiry and a court-monitored SIT probe. The victim, undergoing treatment, alleges severe misconduct by police, including physical assault and sexual harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)