Amit Shah Urges Naxals to Surrender or Face Operation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to Naxals to surrender and lay down arms, warning of an all-out operation if they do not comply. Addressing Naxal violence victims, Shah mentioned significant progress and the goal to eliminate Maoism by March 2026. He emphasized development and welfare measures for affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday issued a strong appeal to Naxals, urging them to give up violence, lay down arms, and surrender. Shah emphasized that failure to comply would result in an all-out operation against them.

Addressing 55 victims of Naxal violence from Chhattisgarh at his residence, Shah confidently asserted that Maoists would be eliminated by March 31, 2026. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to eradicate Naxal violence and ideology from the country.

Shah pointed out that Naxalism poses a significant threat to both humanity and internal security. He noted substantial success in counter-Maoist operations, with the issue now limited to a few districts in Chhattisgarh. Additionally, he announced a comprehensive welfare scheme for Naxal violence-affected individuals within the next three months, in collaboration with state authorities. Shah assured that developmental initiatives in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas would help promote peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

