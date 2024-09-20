Left Menu

Odisha Women's Commission Investigates Alleged Sexual Assault in Police Custody

The Odisha State Commission for Women (SCW) has initiated an investigation into an alleged sexual assault on an army officer's fiancée at Bharatpur police station. SCW Chairperson Minati Behera visited the station to collect documents and will further probe the case, collaborating with the crime branch and other officials.

The Odisha State Commission for Women (SCW) has launched a probe into the alleged sexual assault of an army officer's fiancée at Bharatpur police station. SCW Chairperson Minati Behera visited the station to gather initial details and case-related documents, emphasizing the commission's commitment to uncovering the truth.

'We have suo-motu taken the case and started an inquiry,' Behera told reporters after her visit. 'The crime branch has taken over the case and seized pertinent documents, so we have collected what was available at Bharatpur police station.' Behera further committed to visiting the victim and consulting with the crime branch.

In addition to collecting documents, a committee will be formed to conduct a thorough investigation, with findings to be submitted to the government. The National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance of the case, seeking an action report from the Odisha DGP.

