Left Menu

Controversy Over Migrants' Aadhaar Details Spurs Demands for Verification in Himachal Pradesh

A traders' union has filed a police complaint highlighting discrepancies in the Aadhaar cards of migrants working in Gumma Bazaar, Himachal Pradesh. Many have January 1 as their date of birth, raising concerns over proper identification. The issue coincides with growing demands for documentation and verification of outsiders following localized communal disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:17 IST
Controversy Over Migrants' Aadhaar Details Spurs Demands for Verification in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A traders' union has lodged a police complaint, citing discrepancies in the Aadhaar cards of migrants working in Gumma Bazaar, Himachal Pradesh, with many dates of birth registered as January 1.

The development highlights the current demand for proper identification of outsiders in the state, amidst controversies regarding unauthorised mosques and related disputes.

No FIR has been registered yet, but police indicated that many migrant workers are illiterate and lack proper birth or Class 10 certificates, resulting in January 1 being commonly used as their birth date in government documents.

Dev Chauhan, president of the Gumma Beopar Mandal, alleged that 46 out of 86 migrants have January 1 birthdates on their Aadhaar cards, raising suspicion. He suggested older migrants might not recall their birth dates, but even younger migrants from 2000-2009 share the same date, prompting demands for verification.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi acknowledged periodic checks on the criminal backgrounds and rent agreements of migrant workers and called for a tighter mechanism that mandates employers and landlords to verify migrant identities.

Protests demanding the demolition of unauthorised mosques in the region have intensified. Communal tensions spiked after a scuffle in Malyana area, which escalated into a call for identifying and verifying all outsiders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024