Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg and Son Transferred to Separate Jails

Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg and his son were transferred to separate prisons after being implicated in a suicide abetment case. The MLA was moved to Naini Central Jail while his son was sent to District Jail, Varanasi. The family is also accused of forcing a minor girl into labor and obstructing police work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg and his son were moved to separate jails in connection with an abetment to suicide case, officials confirmed on Friday.

MLA Zahid Beg was relocated to Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj, while his son, Zaim Beg, was transferred to District Jail, Varanasi, following a court order, said District Jail Bhadohi's Jailer, Subedar Yadav.

FIRs have been filed against the MLA, his wife, and their son for allegedly forcing a minor into labor and inciting another to commit suicide. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and labor department are investigating. Another case was registered against Zahid Beg for allegedly assaulting police officers at the district court.

