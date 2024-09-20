Mob Burns Corpse of Blasphemy Accused Doctor in Pakistan
Dr. Shahnawaz Kanbar, accused of blasphemy, was killed by police in Sindh, Pakistan. A mob later burned his body, preventing his family from burying him. The incident stemmed from allegations of posting blasphemous content on social media.
A mob in Pakistan's Sindh province has torched the body of Dr. Shahnawaz Kanbar, an accused blasphemer, hours after he was killed by police. The act hindered his family's attempts to conduct his burial.
Kanbar was shot dead in a police shootout near Mirpurkhas after fleeing due to blasphemy accusations. A local cleric had filed the case against him for allegedly posting blasphemous content on Facebook.
The doctor's family had received his body but was forced to abandon it when a mob demanded possession and later set it ablaze. This tragic sequence underscores ongoing tensions over blasphemy allegations in Pakistan.
