Mob Burns Corpse of Blasphemy Accused Doctor in Pakistan

A mob in Pakistan's Sindh province has torched the body of Dr. Shahnawaz Kanbar, an accused blasphemer, hours after he was killed by police. The act hindered his family's attempts to conduct his burial.

Kanbar was shot dead in a police shootout near Mirpurkhas after fleeing due to blasphemy accusations. A local cleric had filed the case against him for allegedly posting blasphemous content on Facebook.

The doctor's family had received his body but was forced to abandon it when a mob demanded possession and later set it ablaze. This tragic sequence underscores ongoing tensions over blasphemy allegations in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)