Left Menu

Mob Burns Corpse of Blasphemy Accused Doctor in Pakistan

Dr. Shahnawaz Kanbar, accused of blasphemy, was killed by police in Sindh, Pakistan. A mob later burned his body, preventing his family from burying him. The incident stemmed from allegations of posting blasphemous content on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:42 IST
Mob Burns Corpse of Blasphemy Accused Doctor in Pakistan
British family doctors
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A mob in Pakistan's Sindh province has torched the body of Dr. Shahnawaz Kanbar, an accused blasphemer, hours after he was killed by police. The act hindered his family's attempts to conduct his burial.

Kanbar was shot dead in a police shootout near Mirpurkhas after fleeing due to blasphemy accusations. A local cleric had filed the case against him for allegedly posting blasphemous content on Facebook.

The doctor's family had received his body but was forced to abandon it when a mob demanded possession and later set it ablaze. This tragic sequence underscores ongoing tensions over blasphemy allegations in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024