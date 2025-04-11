Mumbai Police Busts Prostitution Racket, Rescues Minor

The Mumbai police successfully dismantled a prostitution racket, rescuing a 15-year-old girl and arresting a woman, officials reported on Friday. The incident unfolded in the city's western suburbs.

Acting on specific intelligence, the crime branch's unit 8 deployed a decoy at an Andheri hotel on Thursday night. The operation led to the apprehension of the woman allegedly running the illegal activity.

Official sources confirmed the rescue of the minor, facilitated by social workers. Charges have been filed against the suspect under various legal provisions, including the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Prevention of Immortal Trafficking Act (PITA), and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. The Sahar police continue to investigate the case further.

(With inputs from agencies.)