Mumbai Police Busts Prostitution Racket, Rescues Minor

Mumbai police rescued a 15-year-old girl from a prostitution racket in Andheri, arresting a woman involved. A crime branch tip-off led to a sting operation, resulting in the girl's rescue. Authorities pressed charges under BNS, PITA, and POCSO acts as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:58 IST
The Mumbai police successfully dismantled a prostitution racket, rescuing a 15-year-old girl and arresting a woman, officials reported on Friday. The incident unfolded in the city's western suburbs.

Acting on specific intelligence, the crime branch's unit 8 deployed a decoy at an Andheri hotel on Thursday night. The operation led to the apprehension of the woman allegedly running the illegal activity.

Official sources confirmed the rescue of the minor, facilitated by social workers. Charges have been filed against the suspect under various legal provisions, including the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Prevention of Immortal Trafficking Act (PITA), and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. The Sahar police continue to investigate the case further.

